Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of COLD opened at $28.00 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.