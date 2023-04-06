AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after purchasing an additional 292,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after acquiring an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,553,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE ABC opened at $167.36 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.24.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

