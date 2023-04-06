Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 11,700 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $131,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.73% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,935,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,189,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,626,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 884,400 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

