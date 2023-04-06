Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

