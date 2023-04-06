Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AMPE opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

