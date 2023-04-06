Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $250.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $190.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.67.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

