Analysts Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) PT at $62.33

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

DINO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,562,000 after acquiring an additional 355,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

