Analyzing NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) & Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.63, suggesting that its share price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NetSol Technologies and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Iveda Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

16.6% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Iveda Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $57.25 million 0.51 -$850,000.00 ($0.46) -5.63 Iveda Solutions $1.92 million 8.19 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

NetSol Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies -9.65% -10.35% -7.22% Iveda Solutions -122.28% -139.99% -57.78%

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Iveda Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Rating)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches. The company was founded by David Ly in 2003 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.