AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $34.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. Raymond James lowered AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4,691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,443,000 after buying an additional 1,674,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $595.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -0.16. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 43.83% and a negative net margin of 1,251.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

