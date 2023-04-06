Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

