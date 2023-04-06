Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Head to Head Review

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$41.82 million ($0.45) -1.33 Finch Therapeutics Group $860,000.00 20.43 -$114.65 million ($2.41) -0.15

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Finch Therapeutics Group. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 955.56%. Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,818.33%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Aptose Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -81.47% -68.15% Finch Therapeutics Group -13,315.45% -68.64% -48.64%

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

