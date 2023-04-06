Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax Company Profile

Shares of KMX stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24.

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.