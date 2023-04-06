Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $851,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 25,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

