Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $894,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDW. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDW opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

