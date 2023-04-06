Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $56.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

