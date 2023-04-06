Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 212,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,631,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $189.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.00 and its 200-day moving average is $200.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

