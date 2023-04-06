Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 602 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

