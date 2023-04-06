Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 1,040 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ANET opened at $162.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average is $129.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.