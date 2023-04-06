ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $409.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $308.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

