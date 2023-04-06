Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Bank of America

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $132.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASND. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.82.

Shares of ASND opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.61.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,757 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

