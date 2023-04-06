Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 630 ($7.82) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 550 ($6.83). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AUTO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.48) to GBX 405 ($5.03) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.31) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.30) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 628.43 ($7.80).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 594.60 ($7.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 601.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 566.62. The firm has a market cap of £5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,378.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 479.80 ($5.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 681 ($8.46).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

