Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Auto Trader Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $592.29.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

