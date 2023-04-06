Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.42. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.