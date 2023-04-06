Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.83.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $31.75 on Monday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.