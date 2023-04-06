Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of ASM opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.76. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
