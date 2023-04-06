Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Axos Financial Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AX opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45.
Axos Financial Company Profile
