Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public (OTCMKTS:BDULF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public (OTCMKTS:BDULF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDULF opened at $0.79 on Monday.
