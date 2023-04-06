Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public (OTCMKTS:BDULF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public (OTCMKTS:BDULFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDULF opened at $0.79 on Monday.

