Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Bank OZK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.22.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

