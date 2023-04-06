Barclays Boosts Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target to GBX 7,800

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 7,500 ($93.14) to GBX 7,800 ($96.87) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($91.90) to GBX 7,575 ($94.08) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7,893.75.

RBGLY stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.2406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

