Barclays Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $103.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.02. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

