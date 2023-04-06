Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Base Carbon Trading Down 10.2 %
Shares of Base Carbon stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Base Carbon has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.96.
Base Carbon Company Profile
