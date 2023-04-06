Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Base Carbon Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of Base Carbon stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Base Carbon has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.96.

Get Base Carbon alerts:

Base Carbon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.