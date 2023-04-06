Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 241.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Battalion Oil from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Battalion Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:BATL opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Battalion Oil has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 102.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Battalion Oil by 23.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Battalion Oil during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Battalion Oil by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Battalion Oil by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

