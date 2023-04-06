Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 241.05% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Battalion Oil from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Battalion Oil Stock Performance
NYSE:BATL opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Battalion Oil has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.96.
Battalion Oil Company Profile
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
