Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

