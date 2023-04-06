BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BCE to C$68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

BCE stock opened at C$63.19 on Friday. BCE has a 12 month low of C$55.66 and a 12 month high of C$74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.13. The stock has a market cap of C$57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of C$6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.2150823 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.967 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. BCE’s payout ratio is 129.87%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

