Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans Sells 5,161 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.64. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
