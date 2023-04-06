Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans Sells 5,161 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.64. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.