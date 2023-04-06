Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell Sells 2,454 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,373.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terry-Ann Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $666,598.10.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

