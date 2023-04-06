Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $153.14 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

