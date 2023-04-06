Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.67 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $277.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.41.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.