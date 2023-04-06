Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BJWTY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BJWTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Beijing Enterprises Water Group Price Performance
Beijing Enterprises Water Group stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $18.32.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beijing Enterprises Water Group (BJWTY)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Enterprises Water Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Enterprises Water Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.