Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.04% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday.
Belite Bio Price Performance
Shares of BLTE stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $44.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
