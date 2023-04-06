Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Price Performance

Shares of BLTE stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Belite Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.