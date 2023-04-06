Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Belite Bio stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

