Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.61% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Belite Bio Stock Down 2.9 %
Belite Bio stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $44.70.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
