BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells $646,600.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $691,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Partin sold 15,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,062,900.00.

BlackLine stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.08 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

