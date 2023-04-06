BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1116 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $11.80 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 98,222 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 135,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 105,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

