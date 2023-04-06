BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.