BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of MVF stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

