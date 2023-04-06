BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BUI stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

