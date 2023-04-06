Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

