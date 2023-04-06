Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total value of $2,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,115,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,482,054.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 585,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of PTC by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

