Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

NYSE:OWL opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -350.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $147,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,322 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $25,461,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

