BMO Capital Markets Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$33.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.75.

SNC stock opened at C$31.79 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.27 and a 1 year high of C$33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

